Candlelight vigil held for nightclub shooting victim

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A nightclub shooting last month is now a murder investigation.

According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers was shot inside Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

MPD has not identified the shooter or any suspects.

The family came together Thursday for a candlelight vigil for Shavers.

They say they don’t want his name to be forgotten.

“Long Live Day” was spelled out on the concrete as the family mourns the loss of the 31-year-old father.

Known to his loved ones as “Day Day” Shavers passed away after police say he was shot at Bank Nightlife on September 18.

His sister Siera Gray says he’s been in the hospital since that day.

“He got shot and he was rushed to the hospital,” Gray said. “And he was fighting for his life about a good three weeks before he passed.”

The family says they’ve received little to no answers about what happened that night.

Just last week, the family went up to MPD together to try to get information.

According to investigators, several shots were fired inside the club that night during a concert.

His sister says not knowing who shot him, makes grieving him much harder.

“We trying to cope with it the best way that we can but it’s hard for all of us, his mom, our dad, our sisters,” Gray said. “Basically just everybody that really cared about him, it’s hard.”

Shavers, a single parent, is leaving behind a 6-year-old son who they say his whole world revolved around.

“My brother was a hard-working man. He worked at Walmart. He was the team lead for five years,” Gray said. “He was very kind to people. He didn’t meet any strangers. He was just a loveable single person. His life revolved around his son.”

FOX 10 News reached out to MPD but they didn’t have any new information about this case.

If you know anything about what happened that night call MPD.

