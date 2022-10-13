KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers

By KCTV5 Staff

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just before 12:30 a.m., and that a man was “behaving erratically” while armed with a knife.

When police officers arrived at the residence in the 4800 block of Topeka Boulevard, a woman was able to escape, and Taylor Lowery of Topeka drove off, a news release stated. Police followed Lowery to a Kwik Stop gas station and saw him try to steal a car parked there.

Investigators detailed that Taylor held a knife against the driver of the car, inside which had two women and an infant.

The responding officers commanded Taylor to drop his weapon, but he advanced toward them with it, the release stated.

Five Topeka police officers fired at Lowery, “striking him multiple times,” KBI stated. He died at the scene of the shooting.

No additional injuries were reported.

KBI stated it will investigate the incident and turn its findings over to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

