‘Have hope. It’s not a death sentence’: Two-time breast cancer survivor shares personal journey

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — A local woman is using her cancer journey to help others.

Lynn Burnette is living with cancer and is advocating for more breast cancer research and awareness. Burnette calls herself a cancer survivor and a thriver and believes it’s important to talk about her diagnosis.

“Have hope. It’s not a death sentence. I am doing pretty well six years out, and I’ve had it twice,” Burnette stated.

About a month before she went in for her regular mammogram, and Burnette said she discovered a lump in her breast.

“I went through the whole thing where you have chemotherapy, I lost all my hair had a cute little bald head, and I also went through radiation, and I also had my right breast removed.”

That was just the beginning. Burnette underwent more treatment to keep the cancer away, and then a year and a half ago she said doctors discovered breast cancer in her liver.

“That means I have metastatic breast cancer, but it’s in my liver, very similar to what my grandmother had in her lung.”

She went through chemotherapy and lost her hair all over again.

It was during that time, she decided to use her cancer journey and voice for good. “We need to have breast cancer studied and studied and studied, and that’s what the American Cancer Society does.” Burnette said, “It promotes the study and research and it gives money to lots of hospitals and research centers to help find the cause of what breast cancer is and helps educate people.”

For the past three years, Burnette has individually raised more than $2,500 each year for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

“I’m not able to walk, but I sure am able to raise money, and so I figured I could do that and it would be a good thing to do, so that’s why I’m doing this.”

Click here to make a secure donation or to sign up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, an annual walk and fundraiser that will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Country Park in Greensboro.

