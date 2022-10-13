Drought conditions impacting ArkLaTex agriculture

By Chloe Abbott

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Before the rain hit parts of the ArkLaTex early Thursday, there hadn’t been rainfall since Sept. 10. This has taken a serious toll on farmers and livestock producers. The record setting hot temperatures this summer did not help production either.

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, this was the hottest month of June in 11 years, the third hottest July on record, and the fourth hottest summer on record.

Those hot temperatures plus the drought conditions have caused livestock producers to lose 50 percent of their hay yield. Their hay yield period goes as late as November and the winter forage begins. The winter months are the prime growing season for grass and clover. With dry conditions the soil cannot produce that grass. This forces cattlemen to either sell their cattle or use alternatives, like protein or lick buckets. Using alternatives means they have to pay to feed their cattle, which eventually raises beef prices for consumers.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport believes we will see a dry and warmer than usual next three winter months.

