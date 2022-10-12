Truck driver found shot to death on I-285 WB

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — All lanes along I-285 westbound near Moreland Avenue were promptly shut down Tuesday afternoon after a man was found shot to death.

DeKalb County police say they responded to calls of a crash in the area.

Investigators found the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, shot to death in his truck. The truck was believed to have crashed shortly after the incident.

It’s unclear if the man was shot while driving on 285 West or if he was shot before entering the interstate.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

Metro Atlanta resident Deandre Leslie told Atlanta News First he got caught up in the traffic caused by the crash.

“They were definitely diverting people to go towards 675. But I got on at Bouldercrest because we took an alternative route to get passed right here because it was like bumper to bumper,” Leslie said. “We couldn’t see the actual incident from where we were, but we knew something had happened.”

At this time, no one has been arrested. Dekalb County Police have not released any information or descriptions of possible suspects.

DeKalb County officials had all lanes re-opened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

