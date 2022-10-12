School van involved in two-vehicle crash in York County; 4 people taken to hospital

By Amber Gerard

HANOVER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A school van was involved in a two-vehicle crash in York County.

The van and a sedan collided around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover.

Members of Hanover Area Fire & Rescue said they arrived to find the school van on its side with nine people inside. Two people trapped inside the van were freed by firefighters.

The school van was transporting students from South Western School District in Hanover.

The sedan had one person inside.

Four people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

