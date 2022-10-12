Police: Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the area of Interstate 64 and Grand when the crash happened. Police said it’s not confirmed yet, but the initial investigation is showing the woman may have been struck by a boulder that came through her windshield, and then she crashed into a concrete pillar.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other information regarding the crash was released.

