Officer dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

DALLAS (KTVT) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.

At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.

Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.

The crash caused Arellano’s vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle “rolled several times and stopped” on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Arellano to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The wrong way driver was also taken to a hospital where they are in serious condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police said the preliminary investigation has determined the wrong way driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Arellano has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June 2019. He was assigned to Northwest Patrol Division.

In a tweet posted by Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, he asks the public to keep Arellano’s family in their prayers.

Arellano is survived by his parents, girlfriend and infant child. He is also survived by his brother, who is also a Dallas police officer.

The Dallas Police Department’s traffic unit is currently investigating the incident.

