Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A News 4 crew in the area where the shooting was reported said there was a police scene in an AutoZone parking lot.

