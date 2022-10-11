Former Salvation Army employee accused of stealing funds meant for residents

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A former Salvation Army employee is accused of stealing money to assist people with their mortgages and utilities in Newton County.

According to Covington Police Department, they began an investigation on Aug. 18 after receiving a report of possible misuse of funds from the America Rescue Plan Act.

Police say the Salvation Army was contracted by Newton County to assist with the distribution of funds.

On Oct. 3, Covington PD arrested Christal Guthrie, a former employee of the Salvation Army.

She was charged with felony theft by deception and 11 counts of false statements and fraudulent documents (felonies).

The police department says the case remains active due to the complexity of the case and numerous related documents. The investigation is expected to take several months and further charges and arrests are possible.

