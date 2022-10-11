Atlanta actress sued after fatal wrong-way crash on I-75

By Joyce Lupiani

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Atlanta actress Honi Jones has been sued by the family of the man she reportedly killed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Oct. 2.

The crash happened near North Avenue just before midnight. Attorneys for the family of Jamall Bright says he was driving southbound when Jones crashed head-on into his vehicle. Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was arrested and charged with several crimes, including DUI, Reckless Driving, and Homicide by Vehicle.

Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Brandon M. Smith, who represent Mr. Bright’s family, issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mr. Bright, who was a good man and a loving and attentive father to his two children. It’s a scary thought that during a routine drive, while following the law and doing nothing wrong, a life can be cut short so suddenly because of one person’s decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. We are doing all we can to support Mr. Bright’s family as they grieve and deal with the permanent repercussions of Ms. Jones’ decision. We will fight to uncover all the details about what happened that night, hold the responsible parties accountable, and deliver a measure of justice for a family whose loved one was unjustly taken from them.”

Jones is currently being held without bond.

According to IMDB, Jones was part of the crew for Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” (2019) and “A Jazzman’s Blues” (2022).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.