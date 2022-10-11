Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear

By Charles Perez

Click here for updates on this story

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice.

The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.

“Everyone has to have a place to live,” said Linda Pryor, who owns and operates Hilltop Farm just outside Edneyville. “But they also have to have food to eat.”

She’s concerned that the new sewer line could be priming the area for development. Her concern, shared by other farmers in the area, is that development could drive up the value of the land to developers, making it hard for farm owners to say no to lucrative offers to buy them out.

Pryor said the apple orchards are an important part of the Henderson County economy and agrotourism industries.

“They (apples) are crucial to Henderson County. Henderson County is a top producer in the nation for apples.”

Though the county maintains that the sewer is intended to serve the elementary school, officials do not rule out development.

“The sewer does certainly allow for more dense growth,” said Marcus Jones, Henderson County’s engineer on the project. “But that could be a positive thing because it allows for growth in this area and for the other part (farmland) not to be developed.”

The county has not reached a decision on whether to move forward with the plan. According to Jones, county leaders are looking for input from more residents in hopes of moving forward in a manner that serves everyone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.