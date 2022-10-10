Police: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

By WBAL Staff

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said the child is alive but her condition is unknown.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said they do not believe foul play to be factor.

