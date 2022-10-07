Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning house fire

By Michael Thomas

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St.

According to a press release, there were no injuries, but both the above and lower unit has severe damage leaving residents with nothing.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation but confirmed that the fire did start at the lower unit before spreading to the upper.

Josahlyn Delaceda and her two boys lived in the upper unit which is completely gone, leaving the mother and her two boys out of a home.

She says they’re staying with family but did start a GoFundMe.

The mother says everything she and her boys had is gone, from paperwork and photos to clothes and toys.

A moment she says she will never forget.

“I started crying and I face timed my mom. It hit me, but I was just like oh my gosh, my kids didn’t even know until the next I told them,” said Delaceda.

As more information is released from fire officials, this article will continue to be updated.

