Farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: “It’s pretty amazing”

By John Lauritsen

FROST, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other’s backs, especially during harvest season.

That’s especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident.

“I’ve never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other,” Legried said.

On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times.

“Broken right collarbone, punctured and collapsed right lung. Seven broken ribs on the left side,” he said.

Those were just some of his injuries. He spent weeks recovering at the Mayo Clinic. But while he was rehabbing, his neighbors were plotting, including fellow farmer Tim Steier.

“After the St. Peter tornado [Legried] was up there. After the flooding in Grand Forks he was up there and helped,” Steier said.

Steier has always admired Legried’s willingness to volunteer. So he and other farmers decided to do something special for him. Steier was not surprised by the outpouring of support.

“This is farm country. The generosity started right away. Right away,” Steier said.

On Tuesday, neighbors showed up with combines, trucks and grain carts and made fast work of Legried’s soybeans.

They harvested 240 acres in about four hours. That would have taken Legried about a week to do on his own.

What made it even more special is they did the exact same thing for him 11 years ago, after his dad passed away from cancer.

“It’s pretty amazing. You know, these people are taking time out of their busy schedule, this is the busy time of the year for us farmers,” Legried said. “Patience plays a big part. Faith plays a big part in getting through something like this.”

Legried wanted to thank Steier and everyone associated with the local co-op for organizing the harvest. The good news is doctors told him he will eventually make a full recovery.

