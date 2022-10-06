High school football star shot to death in Georgia mall parking lot

By Jamarlo Phillips

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) — Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County.

Just after 8 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located a young male dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police officials have identified the victim as 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte of Jefferson in Jackson County.

This is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

