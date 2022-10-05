Georgia deputy suffers fatal heart attack while breaking up high school fight

By Jennifer Lifsey

ADEL, Georgia (WANF) — A sheriff’s deputy from South Georgia has died after suffering a heart attack while breaking up a fight at a high school.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Terry Arnold, also known as “turtle”, suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two students at Cook County High School in Adel.

Captain Arnold is the first recorded line of duty death in the history of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, according to CCSO. He is survived by his son, four daughters, and ten grandchildren.

The sheriff’s office says arrangements have not been made at this time but will be announced soon.

