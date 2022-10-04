Wig shop owner killed while trying to stop teen robbery suspects in Fashion District, LAPD says

By ByABC7.com staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man who owned a wig shop in downtown L.A.’s Fashion District was trying to stop two teenage robbery suspects when he was stabbed to death over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.

The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

Lee was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers, and was pronounced dead at the scene, said LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz.

An investigation at the scene revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with suspects described as a male and a female, Cruz said.

The altercation was captured on a bystander’s cellphone video. The footage shows a man holding what appears to be a blond wig, which is later seen on the sidewalk near the stabbing victim.

One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed Lee multiple times, authorities said.

The two suspects, both 17, fled the scene and were soon taken into custody, according to police. Their identities were not disclosed because they are minors.

