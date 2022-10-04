Man helps clean trash at Henderson dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine

By Regina Ahn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that.

John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Henderson to clean with a shovel and rake every single day. Rain or shine, the pair are out there.

“Little items that get left behind, like chewed up cigarette butts or water bottles,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell and Shadow are there to not only clean up trash, but to also inspire others to hopefully do the same.

Dog Fancier’s Park is one of the bigger ones from the more than 30 parks around Clark County.

“My dad was in the Army, so I’ve been all over the world. I know a good place when I see it, I’ve moved about 22 times,” said Blackwell, who moved to Las Vegas three years ago.

“Shadow! [I] hope he rolls in the water because his mother didn’t want him to come,” he said.

Blackwell’s love for his dog is one of the biggest reasons for his mission to clean. More importantly, though, is the pride he has for the community and keeping the parks clean.

“I want to beautify the place as much as I can, prune the trees, pick up the dead foliage and try to make it so the grass come back better every year,” Blackwell.

Clark County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Hernandez said Blackwell’s efforts are heartwarming to see. “When you have people like John so vested in this park and bringing his friends here and seriously, it’s a community effort here and he leads that community.”

If you see Blackwell around, spark up a conversation or give him a high five he will sure appreciate it!

