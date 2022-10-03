Three arrested after shooting injures police K9

By Kendal Francis

PONCHATOULA, Louisiana (WDSU) — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Chief Jimmy Travis said three people were arrested after a stand-off ended in a shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula Saturday night. A K9 was injured in the shooting.

The sheriff got a call around 10 p.m. reporting two suspicious men walking around with a gun outside the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park.

When deputies tried to taken the men into custody, shots were fired at them, according to the sheriff/

A deputy tried to detain James Loyd, 52, and a K9 tried to apprehend Thomas Loftis, 21.

Loftis is accused of shooting K9 Bella in the jaw.

The sheriff said deputies exchanged gunfire and the men ran into the woods and barricaded themselves inside a trailer.

A SWAT team along with other agencies negotiated with then men. A woman, CHarlotte O’Reagan, exited the home and told deputies to come back the next day.

After negotiations were unsuccessful, a chemical agent was used in the camper and all three were taken into custody around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Those arrested face the following charges:

Loftis faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count injuring a police animal.

Loyd faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count for resisting an officer by force or violence.

O’Reagan faces two counts of accessory to attempted first-degree murder.

Bella the K9 is expected to make a full recovery.

