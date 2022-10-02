Mobile police knuckling down on curfew for minors in the entertainment district

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — There’s a lot to look forward to in the entertainment district during October, and Mobile Police are cracking down on a curfew for minors to ensure people are kept safe downtown.

A blinking sign at Bienville Square is to remind people juveniles should not be roaming the streets without a guardian past 10 p.m. The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and it isn’t just a suggestion.

Police will be checking ID’s, and any minor found violating curfew will be taken into custody. A parent or guardian must be with any child after 10 p.m.

“We need to have a teen curfew because now children today think they can do things like adults, and there is supposed to be a difference between adults and children,” said Denise Martin, who frequents downtown.

Meanwhile, the 24th annual Dauphin Street Beerfest begins downtown Saturday night. There will be 39 beer samples, 13 venues, and a side of beautiful weather.

“I think it’s going to be a beautiful day to walk up and down and try all the different beers,” said Amber Harris, general manager of Squid Ink.

Already, places like Squid Ink sold more than double the number of tickets than last year, and they also have safety as the top priority.

“I think the new curfew is a great idea,” said Harris. “It’s going to keep us safe. We do our part here to maintain safety. We check our ID’s, and we are going to have extra staff here for Beerfest as well.”

Tickets are $35.

