328,000 fentanyl pills seized in Pasadena as police urge parents to remain vigilant

By Rob Hayes

PASADENA, California (KABC) — Police in Pasadena seized 328,000 fentanyl pills as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The potentially deadly drugs were seized on Sept. 24, along with a ghost gun and about four pounds of cocaine, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The department says the candy-colored fentanyl appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to attract children and young people.

So far this year, Pasadena police have seized approximately 708, 500 fentanyl pills, according to a press release.

Meanwhile in Whittier, police seized eight pounds of pills laced with fentanyl.

Officers discovered the three bags of drugs, along with some cash, during a traffic stop.

Police are now urging parents to be especially careful with the candy their children bring home on Halloween. They’re also being encouraged to talk with their kids about the fentanyl problem since just one pill can kill.

