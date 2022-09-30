Roommates and other victim of hit-and-run in Clifton remember Cayden Turner at candlelight vigil

By Lacey Roberts

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — An emotional vigil was held on the campus of University of Cincinnati for 18-year-old Cayden Turner.

She was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run. Hundreds gathered, including some who did not know her.

But for those who did, they shared their memories of Cayden wanting everyone to know she made a huge impact in such a short amount of time.

“I remember I kept asking where my friend was and if she was OK,” said Namiya Russell through tears.

That friend was Cayden Turner. Russell was with her and also hit.

“She made a big mark on everyone and I just don’t want her to be forgotten,” Russell said.

Thursday night, UC students gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon release organized by two students who did not even know her.

“I just can’t imagine being 18 years old and coming to a new city and thinking you have your whole life ahead of you and it ends so soon,” said one organizer, Paige Summers.

She lives in the building above where the hit-and-run happened.

“She made such a big impact on all of these people and hearing their stories you know that she’s never going to be forgotten,” Summers said.

“I wanted to do it for the respect of the families and to show a lot of love. A good amount of people came around. It shows that they really cared about this girl, she means something and she’s, like, peace. She’s our peace,” said Mayah Denny-Davis, a sophomore and another organizer.

Students gathered in sharing in the loss of a fellow Bearcat. Some sympathize as they, too, have lost close friends at a young age. Her roommates spoke out about their favorite memories and how they heard the news. “I called her so much wondering where she was, not knowing she was already dead before I got out of class. I wish I was there with her, I wish I was there before she died. I’m going to miss coming home and seeing her on the couch waiting on somebody to get there,” one roommate said.

All were stuck with the realization that life is short.

“It hurts so bad that she’s just not here to finish the rest of this experience with us,” another roommate said.

Cincinnati police are still looking for the driver of that vehicle that hit those two students. They are checking out surveillance footage in the area.

