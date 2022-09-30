Original 13 Balloon Fiesta pilots honored in commemorative balloon launch

By Vince Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The first takeoff ever for Balloon Fiesta was fifty years ago and included 13 balloons.

This year, members of the ballooning community will celebrate the 50th Balloon Fiesta with a balloon launch commemorating the original 13 balloons at Coronado Center.

The flight will use 13 event banners to honor those original balloons and pilots. Original pilots Gene Dennis, Dennis Floden, and Carter Twedt will be in attendance. Those original pilots that could not attend will be represented by family members.

This event will run along with the Albuquerque Aloft, where pilots will take off from schools across New Mexico.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.