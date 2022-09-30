Man pulled gun on victim in Fayetteville restaurant parking lot, police say

By KHBS/KHOG Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Fayetteville Police arrested a man after what a “road rage incident” in the parking lot of a restaurant on N College Avenue.

According to a police report, officers responded to the parking lot of Black Bear Diner after witnesses called 911 saying that a man got out of his car and pulled a gun out and pointed it at another man. He then got back into his car and left the scene.

The suspect, 20-year-old Harris Freeman, was later arrested.

Police said that the victim was driving around the parking lot and attempted to back into a parking space, and turned his car in a way that blocked a portion of the lot.

That’s when he said another car came around the corner and “met his vehicle head-on.” After Freeman drove away, witnesses gave investigators his license plate number.

Police conducted a felony traffic stop on N. Shiloh Drive and took Freeman into custody without incident. They recovered a 9mm Glock from the passenger seat of the car and an unopened can of beer under the driver’s seat. A check confirmed that Freeman was driving on a suspended license.

Freeman was booked into Washington County jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault, first degree terroristic threatening, minor in possession of alcohol, driving with a revoked or suspended license, disorderly conduct, and carrying a weapon.

