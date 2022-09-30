Man dies after boats collide at Keystone Lake

By KOCO Staff

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — One person died after two boats collided Thursday evening at Keystone Lake in northeastern Oklahoma.

Around 6:30 p.m., two boats crashed near Appalachia Bay, causing one of the drivers to be thrown into the water. An incident report says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 52-year-old Garry Dugan of Cleveland, Oklahoma.

The person driving the second boat refused treatment for his injuries.

