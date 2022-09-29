Woman holds onto hope after husband’s disappearance in Alaska

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A $15,000 reward has been offered for information in the search of Steve Keel, a man who went missing from an Alaskan hunting trip in late August.

A group of four Tennessee men recently ended their search for Keel on Sept. 13, but several crews are still searching for him.

Liz Keel, Steve’s wife said that she is holding onto hope.

“We have a lot going on in Dover and we are hoping that it’s going to spread back up to Alaska,” said Liz.

Liz said that a lot of people have contacted her wanting to in and search for him, however, said there is a little bit of opposition from the police station there in Alaska.

“(The) North Slope Borough has really kind of held back some resources,” Liz said. “It has been wonderful in others but some of the important resources they don’t seem to be very forthcoming so we are really trying hard to convince them to get back out there with those resources.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was made on behalf of Liz to help volunteers search for Steve. They have a goal to raise $10,000. For more information and to donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/search-for-steve?qid=f9d9e720b5791e574bb423b3e01c920d

For more information watch the video above.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.