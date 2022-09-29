United Way Diaper Bank opens doors at new permanent location

By Gabriella Garza

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County on Wednesday unveiled the new location dedicated to its Diaper Bank.

The Johnson Controls Volunteer Center is the new home for the Diaper Bank, where volunteers from the company dedicated their time to repackaging the diapers.

“New parents want to make sure their kids are happy and healthy and taken care of,” said Michael Egly, outreach and program manager for The FOOD Pantry.

In May 2021, United Way soft-launched a Diaper Bank initiative, working with local organizations to deliver diapers to families in need.

Over the past year, the Diaper Bank has been able to donate 279,000 diapers to families in need through local nonprofit organizations.

“The work that we do here is super important and being able to come here and help out the community is really special,” volunteer Micah Oge said.

The United Way Diaper Bank told WISN 12 News that one in three families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy.

Babies require anywhere from eight to 12 diapers a day, with the cost averaging around $70 to $80 per month per baby.

For more information on the Diaper Bank click here: unitedwaygmwc.org/Diaper-Bank.htm

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.