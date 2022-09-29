Orlando reporter rescues woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters

By WESH Staff

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — WESH 2’s Tony Atkins rescued a woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters early Thursday.

The woman was a nurse on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water on Orange Avenue.

Atkins and the WESH 2 crew had been at this intersection for a while and knew how deep the water was. They noticed the woman was waving and asking for help.

NOTE: It is extremely dangerous to drive through floodwaters and should not be attempted.

