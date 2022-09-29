EMT, new mom dies from cancer months after giving birth

By Zach Rael

PURCELL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A Purcell EMT and a new mom died from cancer just months after giving birth.

Brooklyn Carpenter was an EMT for an ambulance service in Purcell. She died over the weekend, leaving behind a fiancé and her 5-month-old baby.

The news weighed heavily on the first responders at Wadley’s EMS in Purcell. They said the past few months had been an emotional rollercoaster, watching their co-worker and friend have the excitement of becoming a new mom, the devastating cancer diagnosis, and her untimely passing.

“The one thing she wanted more than this job was to be a mom,” said Caroline Medders, a co-worker.

Earlier this year, Carpenter got the news she had always wanted: she was pregnant with a little boy.

“She was so excited and we were so happy for her,” Medders said.

Medders worked with Carpenter as an EMT at Wadley’s EMS in Purcell. As happy as everyone was for Carpenter, Medders recalled the first sign that something wasn’t right.

“We noticed in her second trimester she was like, ‘God I’m so tired.’ We said, ‘why are you so tired? You are in your second trimester, you should be glowing.’ She just kept saying she was really tired,” Medders said.

Carpenter went to the doctor and that was when she was diagnosed with Leukemia. From there, her life turned upside down.

Her baby boy was born three months early so she could start chemotherapy.

“That was probably the worst thing, other than the chemo, is not being able to be with her baby,” Medders said.

Her EMS family did everything they could to support Carpenter and her new family. They sold wristbands.

“Cancer sucks. Fight for Brooks,” Medders said.

They held Fill The Boots drives and created a GoFundMe.

Just as things were looking up and Carpenter was about to go for her last chemo treatment, she passed away from the disease on Sunday. She was 30 years old.

“Her death really affected everyone,” Medders said.

Now, her co-workers are remembering her as a happy and caring person, who dedicated her life to helping others.

“We are going to miss Brooks’ great attitude she had when she came in. She was always smiling. She was a big OU fan, she liked to watch the football games up here with us,” said Hunter Thomas, a co-worker.

Her 5-month-old baby is healthy and there are funeral services being held for Carpenter on Friday in Purcell.

You can donate to her family here and find her funeral information below.

Funeral info

Wadley’s Funeral Service, Inc

Friday, September 30, 2022

Starts at 2:00pm (Central time)

