Dodge Hellcat seized in dangerous Houston high-speed chase joins Texas DPS fleet

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has a new addition to its fleet of Texas Highway Patrol vehicles after a dangerous Houston-area high-speed chase led to an arrest last year.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seized in April 2021 when the driver was arrested after a chase — reaching speeds of 160 mph and driving erratically, according to Texas DPS.

The same car driven in the chase has since been converted to a black and white Texas Highway Patrol Vehicle, outfitted with emergency lights and a police radio.

On April 25, 2021, a DPS aircraft saw two vehicles engaging in dangerous street racing on I-10 westbound near Gessner Road, officials said.

A DPS trooper attempted to stop the Dodge, but the driver fled, sparking a dangerous, lengthy pursuit.

The chase became too dangerous to continue with a marked patrol vehicle, DPS officials said. Instead, the aircraft crew updated officers on the location of the Dodge.

The 1,080-horsepower car eventually ran out of fuel near I-10 and the West Sam Houston Parkway.

Officials said the driver fled on foot, attempting to get inside locked structures in the area as he tried to avoid arrest.

The driver was later taken into custody and charged with felony evading and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Dodge was awarded to Texas DPS in January of this year and will be used for traffic enforcement and community events around the state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.