2 people hospitalized, building evacuated after confirmed tornado

By Taylor Lang and Kaitlyn Burman

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Two people were taken to the hospital and a building has been evacuated after a confirmed tornado went through the Kings Point Community Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Kings Point is a community for people who are 55 years or older.

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday morning that the tornado touched down in Kings Point.

WPBF 25 News crews at the scene said large trees were tossed to the ground, cars looked mangled and parts of buildings were completely torn and lifted.

A building in the neighborhood has been deemed unsafe by officials and has been evacuated, officials said.

All Kings Point residents are being told to not return to their residence at this time. If anyone is concerned about medications, they can go to the South County Civic Center at 16700 Jog Road in Delray Beach and be assisted by a health professional.

Two people were taken to the hospital, including a woman who was trapped after the roof collapsed on her.

Electrical trucks were in the neighborhood as of 4 a.m.

