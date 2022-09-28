People arrive in CT from FL as Hurricane Ian approaches

By Eliza Kruczynski, Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Some people continued to make their escape to Connecticut as Hurricane Ian, now a category 4 storm, barreled toward Florida on Wednesday morning.

Travelers from Tampa flew into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid the impact of the storm.

Travelers said booking last-minute flights to escape Ian was intense but necessary for their safety.

“We are running for our lives pretty much,” one traveler told Channel 3.

People who visited Clearwater, FL were told to evacuate by Tuesday morning because the strengthening storm.

“[Monday] morning we were on the beach all day, [and] Saturday and Sunday. That’s why we didn’t want to leave. It’s like you’re laying there going ‘how can a hurricane possibly be coming?’” said Tina Trifaro of Albany NY.

Trifaro and her husband said they were going to try and stick it out, but ultimately decided that they didn’t feel safe.

“We were supposed to leave this coming Saturday,” Trifaro said. “We got lucky getting back to Hartford.”

Some travelers told Channel 3 that they had no choice but to come to Connecticut.

“This is the first time in Connecticut. I’m sure it’s lovely, but it’s the only flight we could get out on,” another traveler said.

A traveler from Cheshire said he had to drive from Tampa to Orlando when he had to evacuate days before his previously scheduled flight. Jeff Shampang told Channel 3 the drive was only supposed to take an hour, but with traffic it took 3 hours.

“I had to schedule a new flight. I got super lucky, I only paid $300. The next flight was $600,” Shampang said.

A lot of people who flew in from Orlando made it to Disney just in time. It was announced on Tuesday that Disney shut down on Wednesday for two days for the storm.

Tampa International Airport closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and Orlando Airport closed shortly before 11 p.m.

