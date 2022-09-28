Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers set on fire at training facility

By Mike Darnay, Bryant Reed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers were destroyed overnight after being set on fire.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh Police training facility along North Lincoln Avenue on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and helped put out the flames.

“Those vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and it’s pretty safe to say that those are going to be a total loss,” said Amanda Mueller, Public Information Officer with Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police tell KDKA that the incident is considered suspicious.

It’s not believed that any damage was done to the nearby building.

Arson investigators along with the ATF are now looking into the incident as a possible hate crime.

Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.

