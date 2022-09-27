Injured hiker rescued

By Carmyn Gutierrez

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Putnam County Rope Rescue Team assisted Jackson County EMS and Cummins Falls State Park Rangers in the rescue of an injured hiker at the bottom of Cummins Falls State Park.

The hiker suffered a minor injury while in the gorge and was unable to walk out of the area, so the Rope Rescue Team assisted.

Rope Rescue Team members made access to the EMS crew and Rangers where they were treating the patient, then rigged a haul system to bring the patient top side in a “basket” on the system.

Fifteen members of the Rescue Squad responded, and the rescue was completed just before dusk. No injuries were reported to rescue personnel.

