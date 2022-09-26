Skip to Content
Student charged with assault following stabbing at high school

By Brianna Owczarzak

    BRIDGEPORT, Michigan (WNEM) — An 18-year-old student has been charged with assault and other charges after a stabbing at Bridgeport High School last week.

Louie Miller Jr. has been charged for the incident that injured two students.

Police officers responded to the school at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Miller was arrested that day. He has since been arraigned and charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened during an altercation between three male students.

School staff gave medical attention to two 17-year-old students. One victim had several puncture wounds, and the other victim had two lacerations, police said, adding both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Miller is due back in court on Oct. 6.

