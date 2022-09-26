Police: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose ‘completely unfounded’

By KCTV5 Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable.

A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others missing from the area around 85th Street and Prospect Avenue. It also called out police, government officials and activists for their silence on the alleged crimes.

Police said “there is no basis to support this rumor.”

We are aware of the social media post circulating regarding the murder of 4 women in Kansas City, Missouri in the past week at the hands of a “serial killer” and the report of 3 additional women missing. We want to make the public aware this claim is completely unfounded. There is no basis to support this rumor.

Furthermore, we notify the media any time we respond to a homicide. There is a daily homicide analysis which is also posted on our website. There has been 1 female homicide victim in the last six weeks which occurred in the 3600 block of Cypress Ave.

Kansas City Police

