Boy found wandering street reunited with family

By Ted Scouten

MIAMI (WFOR) — A young boy found wandering alone on a Fort Lauderdale street is back home.

Police were able to reunite the boy with his family after several hours of going door to door in the neighborhood where he was found. The boy’s family was grateful, they said he is nine years old with special needs.

The man who found the boy, around 7:30 a.m., said he spotted him on NE 3rd Avenue between 5th and 6th streets and decided he needed some help.

“He was just walking around. He went across the street without seeing. That’s why I stopped my vehicle in the middle of the street, to try, to like, cover the kid. And I called the cops,” he said.

The man, who did not want his name used, said he has children around the same and knew the boy needed to help.

