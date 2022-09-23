Woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius

By David Baker

Click here for updates on this story

SIERRA VISTA, Arizona (KPHO) — Investigators said that a Goodyear woman tried to smuggle migrants using her Toyota Prius but was busted near the border on Thursday. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over 42-year-old Kimberly Hudson near Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista around 2:15 a.m. They found five migrants in her car that she was trying to smuggle, CCSO said. One of them attempted to run off but was quickly caught.

Law enforcement searched the hybrid car and found psychedelic mushrooms and methamphetamine-related paraphernalia. Hudson was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing, deputies said. The Cochise County Attorney’s Office will reportedly file charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.