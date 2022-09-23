Police investigate 1984 disappearance of woman

By Anne Shannon

PENNSYLVANIA (WGAL) — Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating the disappearance of Mary Ann Bagenstose 38 years ago in Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has announced a $5,000 reward for information about the case.

Bagenstose, 25, last spoke to her mother on the morning of June 5, 1984.

According to police, Bagenstose’s estranged husband told investigators she’d left a note that day saying she was walking to a nearby convenience store. She hasn’t been seen since.

Neighbors who knew her back then say that wasn’t like her.

“She would have never walked to the convenience store. She wouldn’t walk to the post office when it was up here at the corner. She wasn’t outside of the house much. She didn’t go anywhere,” Barry Acker said.

Bagenstose’s mother reported her missing two days later.

In 1990, News 8 was at the home on West Willow Street as investigators searched for clues in her disappearance. Earlier this week, state police were back at the home. They spent the day at the property, focusing mostly behind the house and in a garage-like structure.

State police said their criminal investigation assessment unit is continuing the investigation into Bagenstose’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 717-299-7650 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online.

