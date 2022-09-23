Police: Alcohol suspected in crash where driver was ejected from back window

By Katrenia Busch

KOCHVILLE Twp., Michigan (WNEM) — Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a single vehicle crash that led to the driver of the vehicle being ejected from the back window, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pierce and Mackinaw in Kochville Township.

The driver, a 37-year-old Saginaw Township woman, was traveling westbound on Pierce Road, west of Mackinaw, in a maroon 2013 Nissan Juke when she lost control, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle went into the ditch on the south side of Pierce Road then came out after spinning around and came to a rest in the westbound lane facing southwest, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was ejected out of the back window and landed in the ditch on the north side of Pierce. She was taken to a hospital for injuries. Her condition is unknown.

After the crash, both passenger side tires were off the rim and packed full of dirt. The vehicle also sustained major damage to the front and rear, the sheriff’s office said, adding there was no indication of a rollover.

The driver told investigators another vehicle was involved, but the sheriff’s office said there is no evidence to substantiate that claim.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

