Harry Styles wraps up 15-show sold-out residency at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Twenty-eight-year-old pop phenomenon Harry Styles is shaking things up at Madison Square Garden.

His “Love on Tour 2022” trek ends Wednesday night and is all the buzz on social media for its record-breaking run.

CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook has been following the tour since its start in August and has more on why it’s so significant.

“It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York,” Styles told the crowd at one concert.

New York City’s iconic arena has been packed with fans singing and dancing to the British alternative and R&B singer, who is wrapping up his 15-show sold-out stint at the Garden. Let social media tell you — it’s been far from disappointing.

Styles has his own residency at the world-famous arena. In fact, reports show he’s doing more shows in one month than many other artists would do in a year.

The upbeat and colorful artist is known for wowing the crowd on almost any night.

“His concerts are never static,” said Darryl Tookes, singer, songwriter and director of music industry studies at Florida A&M University.

Tookes says there’s a level of unpredictability with Styles that sets him apart from others.

“This guy’s music is not offensive. There’s something familiar in the DNA of his music. He’s likeable across the board and he knows that, and he keeps it going. I think that’s really fresh, and if I might be so bold, part of the genius of his success has to do with the collective ambition of leaning into who he really is naturally,” he said.

But one might say what makes Styles’ concerts so intriguing are his viral moments with fans, such as one where he takes a woman’s phone to post a video on the social media app BeReal.

In another that took the internet by storm, he told the crowd, “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” referring to a moment between the “Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars that was caught on camera at the Venice Film Festival.

To clarify, Styles has said it was just a little friendly jab.

With just one more concert to go on his residency here in New York, fans are trying to find a way into the Garden to be part of history, marking his 15th consecutive show.

“We’re at a time when everyone is longing to reconnect, longing to perform, longing to see people, so that’s a big part of it right there,” Tookes said.

