Franklin Police looking for man who stole a $2,900 dog head statue

By Carley Gordon and Carmyn Gutierrez

    FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Franklin Police are working to identify a man who stole a $2,900 bronze dog statue from the Winchester Antique Mall last week.

The burglar seemingly noticed the security cameras and can be seen looking directly at them in photos recently released by Franklin Police.

FPD is actively searching for the unidentified man and is offering a cash reward for any information. If you recognize the man or know any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

