“Forever changed my life”: South Jersey family grieving after father, son killed in plane crash

By MATT PETRILLO

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — A family is grieving in South jersey after a father and son were killed in a small plane crash in Cumberland County on Monday. The family said Tuesday their pain is unimaginable.

The family identified those on board the small plane as Kristofer Noone and his father, John Noone.

Through pain and tears, the Noone family described losing their father and his son as a huge void for them and for the community.

“It’s devastating. A large piece of me went down in that plane yesterday with them,” son John Noone said. “It’s forever changed my life.”

His father, 67-year-old John Noone, was known as “Moose” and worked as an aviation mechanic. His son 24-year-old Kristofer Noone was a commercial pilot for Spirit Airlines.

Their family ran a small plane restoration business from Bucks Airport in Deerfield Township.

“We were really happy to be part of it here,” son John Noone said. “And my whole world is gone. I don’t even know what to do.”

Authorities say the father and son took off from Bucks Airport Monday afternoon when something went wrong and the plane crashed into a residential yard less than a quarter mile into the flight.

“They did their best to divert any further injury,” John said.

The owner of the Bucks Airport has known the Noones for years.

“The father and son were like best buds,” owner Aaron Pearl said. “Always together.”

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are now working to figure out what lead up to the deadly crash and are planning to analyze the plane – a single-engine champion.

“We’ll look at it over the next couple of days,” NTSB lead investigator Daniel Boggs said. “We’ll look at all the systems on it and go over it from nose to tail.”

CBS Philadelphia also spoke to aviation attorney John Gagliano.

“From my perspective, it looks like an engine failure with two experienced pilots on board,” Gagliano said.

Meanwhile, the Noones say the father and son were taken from them too soon.

“I miss them,” John said. “I wish they were still here.”

The NTSB says their preliminary investigation could be released in about two weeks.

