Woman seeking asylum dies by suicide in shelter

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A mother seeking asylum died by suicide in a New York City shelter.

Mayor Eric Adams said her death is a reminder of the duty to help those in need.

“Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her,” he said in a statement. “This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.”

Adams said mental health services are available at the city’s Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center.

This comes after CBS2 learned the mayor is considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for the influx of newly arrived migrants.

He shared the proposal with our Political Reporter Marcia Kramer on her show, “The Point.” But now, the idea is getting pushback from some advocates.

“We want to make sure people have access to transportation, that their kids can get to school, and that if they have work authorization they can go to jobs. And all that becomes much more challenging if people are sheltered literately on the margins of the city,” said Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless.

In the last few months, the city has seen a surge of more than 11,000 migrants.

