Eagle released back into the wild after being found injured

MEDINA, Ohio (WLWT) — An eagle has been released back into the wild after it was found injured in a field in Ohio.

The Medina Raptor Center, a nonprofit organization, posted about the eagle’s rescue.

The center said a man saw an eagle in a field when he was driving, then a little bit later, he drove by again and saw the eagle had not moved from his spot.

The man was concerned and stopped to see if the eagle needed help. Someone else saw him and stopped and asked if he needed help, and he responded, “No, but I think that eagle does.”

The two made phone calls to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and an officer came to rescue the bird.

The bird was taken to the Medina Raptor Center, where they found it had a fractured wing and was taken to the veterinarian for X-rays and treatment.

Once the wing began to heal, they moved the eagle to a small cage and then a bigger one.

A little while later, they decided he was healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

The group worked with the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield to give him some extra flight work and testing in their super large flight cage.

Once he passed, they released him back into the wild.

“What a beautiful sight!” the center said in a post.

