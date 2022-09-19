University of Iowa student becomes first Sikh Air Force cadet in US history

By KCCI Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — Gursharan Virk has always wanted to become a fighter pilot. But because of his Sikh faith, he was worried he would need to choose faith over his dream career.

Thanks to the help of the University of Iowa’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 255, Virk became the first Sikh cadet in the country’s history.

He will be allowed to keep his beard and to wear traditional religious symbols of his faith — a turban and bracelet.

“But I just knew it was gonna be a process to, you know, make the change happen. But… it didn’t feel like an obstacle, because, you know, everyone around me was really supportive and helpful. So it was really a very smooth process for me,” Virk said.

Virk said the process to become a cadet was about 8 to 9 months in total.

