Beloved pet parrot stolen from West LA business before it permanently closed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A devastated furniture store owner is pleading with the public to help find the store’s missing parrot after robbers snatched their family pet Saturday morning.

After 91 years in business, Saturday was the last day of operations for Wertz Brothers Furniture in West Los Angeles before the store closed permanently.

As if that wasn’t hard enough for the store’s owners, they soon realized their pet African grey parrot, Gabby, had been stolen during an early morning break-in.

“It’s gutting. Imagine your 25-year-old child suddenly disappearing and you have no idea where they are,” said owner Ryan Wertz.

“I know this is a bird, but it’s more than that, it’s more than a bird. It’s a family. She’s been a staple of our family, our store, of our community and we just want her back.”

The store is offering a $7,000 reward for Gabby’s safe return, no questions asked. Anyone with information about the parrot’s whereabouts can contact the store directly via social media or email at info@wertzbrothers.com.

