12-foot alligator spotted on road in Texas subdivision captured by deputies, images show

By Mycah Hatfield

Click here for updates on this story

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) — See you later, alligator! That’s the message Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office had for a 12-foot alligator they removed from an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 13800 block of North Lake Branch Lane in the Waters Edge subdivision in Atascocita after reports of a 12-foot alligator in the middle of the road.

The alligator was safely captured and is now with animal control.

Pictures posted by Herman shows the alligator found coming out from underneath a truck parked on the street.

Just last week, there was another alligator sighting and capture in a Cinco Ranch subdivision. That one measured in at 11 feet.

A witness in the area took video of the gator being lifted off the ground by a tow truck.

Gator sightings don’t end there. Two Missouri City residents found alligators on their porches in the past several weeks. One of those was wrangled single-handedly by a local restaurant owner after he dropped his kids off at school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.