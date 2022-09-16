Maryland students raise $40K to help build wells to bring water to South Sudan

By Tim Tooten

FALLSTON, Maryland (WBAL) — Students in Harford County took a project took to heart, and it all started with a true story that came to life from a book.

Many Americans may not consider clean drinking water a luxury, but it is for people who live in many parts of South Sudan.

“A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park is required reading for a group of middle and high school students taking part in a life-changing student service project.

Salva Dut escaped civil war in South Sudan as an 11-year-old and went to Fallston High School on a lifelong mission to bring clean drinking water to his country. Before the pandemic, Fallston students raised more than $40,000 to help build three wells.

“You read a story about somebody and you really can’t do anything to help, but we read the story and we could actually do something about it instead of closing the book and putting it back on the shelf,” said Shaianne Montambault, a Fallston student.

From a school assembly to a personal meeting with student leaders, Salva continued to express his gratitude and the gratitude of his country.

“They celebrate and you see people putting their hands up and the enjoyment and all this, and you see the life change, just the spirit of these people when they see the water. It’s amazing,” Salva said.

“When you donate to an organization, maybe you get an email back saying, ‘Thanks for your donation.’ But when you donate to South Sudan, you see maybe a month or a couple of months later, you get an actual picture of what you did and a well with your school’s name on it,” said Thomas Perez, a Fallston student.

Students said it’s a sign of commitment and evidence of their passion for helping.

“Just to see young kids like that stepping out of their comfort zone and being passionate about helping other people who cannot help themselves touched my heart so much,” Salva said.

Organizers said the project seems to gain new traction with every new class that shows up on the middle and high school campuses.

